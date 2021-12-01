Second suspect charged in Lansing car chase and shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Nov. 22 Lansing Police found a 33-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man shot on the 1800 block of Herbert St. Both were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While on the scene, officers established a vehicle description and an Ingham County Deputy on patrol saw a vehicle matching the description at Pennsylvania Ave. and Saginaw St.

The Deputy believed the vehicle was involved in the shooting and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled and the deputy followed. The suspect’s vehicle then crashed into another car on W. Ottawa and N. Walnut St, and no one was injured.

The driver, 33-year-old Karl Alphonso Lockridge III from Detroit, was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered.

Today, LPD announced a second suspect has been charged in connection to the Nov. 22 shooting on Herbert St.

Jimmy Tyrone Henry, a 38-year-old from Lansing was arrested and the Ingham County Prosecutors Office issued criminal charges.

Henry was arraigned in 54-A District court in front of Judge Alderson on the following charges:

Count 1: Assault with Intent to Murder

Count 2: Assault with Intent to Murder

Count 3: Assault with Intent to Murder

Count 4: Weapons – Firearm – Discharge from vehicle causing injury

Count 5: Weapons – Firearm – Discharge from vehicle causing injury

Count 6: Weapons – Firearm – Discharge from vehicle causing injury

Count 7: Weapons – Carrying Concealed

Count 8: Weapons – Firearm – Possession by Felon

Count 9: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 10: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 11: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Henry’s bond was set at $150,000.00 in cash/surety.

Henry’s Probable Cause Conference is set for Dec. 2 at 2 p.m., with his preliminary exam set for Dec. 9 at 9:30 a.m.