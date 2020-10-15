Second test confirms Huizenga positive for COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga says a second test has confirmed he is positive for COVID-19.

The Republican congressman, who represents Michigan’s Second Congressional District, tweeted the update Thursday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, he said Huizenga was “taking part in offsite testing protocols” before he was to appear with Vice President Mike Pence at a rally near Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

During that testing, Huizenga’s rapid test for the coronavirus came back positive. He took another test to confirm the diagnosis.

The congressman says he will continue to self-isolate and serve West Michigan.

“I deeply appreciate all those who have reached out and will continue to keep West Michigan updated on the status of my recovery,” he tweeted Thursday.

In a virtual interview with News 8 on Wednesday afternoon, Huizenga said he’s feeling fine — and the test results were a surprise.

Huizenga is currently serving his fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.Michigan’s Second Congressional District covers a portion of West Michigan, including Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa counties, as well as portions of Allegan County and Kent County.