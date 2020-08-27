Secretary of State shares warning about racist robocall deterring voting by mail

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A warning about a robocall designed to scare people away from mail-in voting is being shared by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Benson said the call was received by a person living in Detroit and that it makes false claims about mail-in voting by using racially charged stereotypes.

A clip of the voicemail provided by the state said, “Mail-in voting sounds great, but did you know that if you vote by mail your personal information will be part of a public database that will be viewed by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debt.”

Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel debunked this voicemail. Benson said this call preys on voter’s fear and mistrust of the criminal justice system.

Now, they’re asking Michiganders to be vigilant against this type of misinformation.

Anyone who received this call or similar false information is asked to report it to elections@michigan dot gov.

Benson said this type of information will likely increase in the coming weeks and months and that voting by mail is safe and secure. She adds that this does not expose personal information any more than simply registering to vote.