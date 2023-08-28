WARNING: The video and audio might be disturbing to watch and hear.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Security camera video from a nearby home recorded video of a car speeding down Sycamore near the intersection of Schoolcraft St. just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

In the video, a vehicle can be seen as a streak of lights for a second as it passes by the home with the camera. Then nine seconds later the sound of a crash can be heard.

2 teens killed in Saturday morning crash in Holt. (WLNS)

Deputies say the car, driven by an 18-year-old Mason man, had hit a parked car, lost control and then hit another parked trailer. The driver, who has not been named, was taken to Sparrow Hospital with serious injuries. Both of the 16-year-old girls who were passengers died at the scene. Officials believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The names of the teens have not been released. Officials with the Mason Public Schools, where school started last Wednesday said they would not comment on the incident. Some students tell 6 News the district is trying to support students with therapy dogs, among other measures.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says anyone with information about the crash should call the department at 517-676-8202.