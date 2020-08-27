See how MSU police focused on improving their response to those with mental illness

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State University Police Department completed a pledge to focus on improving their response to those living with mental illness in their community.



The “One Mind Campaign” was started by the 30,000 member International Association of Chiefs of Police



100% of MSU officers are now trained and certified in Mental Health First Aid. The MSU Police Department has a sustainable partnership with a local mental health organization as well as implemented a model for officers to interact with those affected by mental illness.



“The valuable training our officers received as part of the One Mind Campaign will ensure successful interactions between our officers and persons experiencing a mental health crisis and puts us one step further in our ability to compassionately serve our community,” said Public Information Officer, Captain Chris Rozman.



Additionally, at least 30% of the department completed the internationally recognized 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team Training. The training specializes officers to respond to calls that involve individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, behavioral issues, or even someone with communicative challenges such as autism spectrum disorders. The curriculum includes education on various non-escalation and de-escalation techniques.



To join the One Mind Campaign, law enforcement agencies must pledge to implement four promising practices in a 12-36 month period to improve the outcome of interactions between police officers and persons in crisis or impacted by mental illness. So far nearly 500 agencies including 11 in Michigan have taken the pledge.