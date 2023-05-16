WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Michigan Senator Gary Peters convened a hearing to discuss how artificial intelligence can be used by the federal government.

Peters, the chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, wanted to examine if AI can “improve efficiency” in the federal government.

This was the second hearing convened by Peters regarding the technology.

The senator said that the government has already used AI to create more efficient services, assess possible security threats and automate tasks for the federal workforce.

“We should work to ensure that government can adopt and deploy these tools to help improve American lives, but as we do so, we must ensure we are also prepared to address the potential risks and harms AI systems can present,” Peters said.

In addition to that, Peters called for more transparency in the government’s use of AI and how personal information could be stored by AI.

He also introduced legislation to create an AI training program for federal supervisors.