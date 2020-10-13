Sen. Stabenow votes early at Clerk’s Office

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Early voting is underway in Michigan, and today, Senator Debbie Stabenow took advantage of that to cast her ballot.

She voted today at the Delta Township Clerk’s Office.

The Senator says it’s easy and safe to vote early and that voters need to be informed.

“The confusion that’s out there. The chaos that’s being created by those that don’t want you to vote. And the vote is our power are as citizens of the United States. So we need to take it seriously. We need to exercise that power of voting and then know that in Michigan is all hands on deck to make sure your vote is protected and counted,” said Stabenow.

Right now you can vote early at your local clerk’s office, or by absentee ballot.