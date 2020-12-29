Senate expected to vote on increasing stimulus check to $2,000

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS)- This week The House of Representatives passed a measure to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2000. This comes as President Donald Trump requested it is raised.

While the House has passed it at 275 to 134, it is now being sent to the Senate, which has denied increasing the number of stimulus checks for months, as they feel it is not warranted at this time.

Recently on “Fox and Friends” Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama said ” It’s money we don’t have, we have to borrow to get it. And we can’t afford to pay it back.” A thought many Republicans have.

However, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) says he will try to pass legislation today in Washington D.C. The rules do allow any single member to attempt to pass or vote on a bill.

However, it can be denied, as it does require the cooperation of the entire chamber- alongside this, one single senator can also block the request, as of now it is a waiting game.

This could also divide up the GOP conference and cause some Republican members to go against President Trump for the remaining days he has in the White House.