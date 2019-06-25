Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow spoke out in hopes of saving ObamaCare.
This comes up as the court case ‘Texas VS. United States’ which is brought by Republicans, wants to overturn the affordable care act.
The lawsuit is supposed to hit the 5th Circuit Court in the next couple of weeks.
A group called “Protect Our Care” hosted a phone call this afternoon, featuring Senator Stabenow.
Stabenow says the Republican lawsuit threatens health care for 133 million people with pre-existing conditions and many of them are here in Michigan.
She also adds every time she comes back home for a weekend, this is something people tell her they are deeply concerned about.
“Folks that are minimum wage, workers have to choose between healthcare and working. They can now do both, we have 17 million people getting care through medicaid. 700,000 of those people are in Michigan,” Said Debbie Stabenow, Senator.
The hearing will be coming up in a couple of weeks and we will let you know what the judge decides.
Senator Stabenow speaks out on ‘Texas v. United States’ lawsuit
