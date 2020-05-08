Senior citizens congratulate senior graduates

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) — A group of senior citizens got together to cheer-up the class of 2020 seniors. The pandemic put a damper on this milestone.

The seniors are a group of residents at Divine Nest Assisted Living Facility. They came together to share special messages to the graduating class of 2020.

“It felt great really, it’s an honor,” said one of the residents Garry Hemstreet.

Hemstreet is just one of the seniors that came together to make sure this year’s graduating class fell special.

“We had our day and they can’t have theirs and that’s not right,” Hemstreet said.

“Right it was sad,” said divine nest activities coordinator Kim Crawford. “We were all commenting about how hard it’s gonna be for those seniors not going through it the way we all did.”

So, they got creative and each resident held up a sign that said, “from our seniors to 2020 seniors.”

Below that was a written life lesson or a simple message.

Some signs included advice like, don’t hide from mistakes. Others included life lessons like be patient, take the road less traveled, and life never goes to plan.

Others were funny. One sign said I’m 95 and I’ve never used algebra.