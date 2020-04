HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – The loss of the high school spring sports season has been difficult on everyone, especially for Holt’s Alex Penski who was revving up for a dream of a senior season on the track.

Penski, who would have been the fastest runner in his class in the 1600, was aiming to be a state champion. Our Alex Sims found out his journey as a runner is just beginning.