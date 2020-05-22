Senior Spotlight: Dewitt’s Jake Spedoske

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – Jake Spedoske has been around baseball his whole life.

“Probably when I was two or three was when I started playing tee-ball. I’ve always played and I’ve always loved it. It makes me close with my friends and family. My entire family played baseball and my dad really got me into it.”

Jake was a four-year varsity player at Dewitt who switched between shortstop and second base.

“It was awesome. I learned from the older guys and the coaches were really valuable. I’ll never forget it, the best experiences of my life.”

There is no doubt that Jake is livin’ the “field of dreams.” He’ll continue to do so in the fall when he takes his athletic and academic career to Spring Arbor University.

“They gave me an opportunity. I am not the biggest guy or the flashiest so I think it’s a good fit for me based on the coaching staff. I hope I can eventually be a leader and bring high energy, just give 100 percent every day.”