Seniors gather for information fair, resource help

Some mid-Michigan seniors have new knowledge today on exactly what resources are available to them right now.

They went to a Senior Fair this morning hosted by Congressman Tim Walberg.

It took place at the Eaton-area Senior Center this morning.

It was a one-stop shop with information on things like Social Security and Medicare, housing assistance, veterans information and more.

Rep. Walberg says events like this fill a vital role.

“Well, I represent a lot of seniors, I’m a senior myself. And there are services that we ought to make sure that people know about. They’re changing all the time and issues come up. So as a member of Congress, if we can use our office as a jumping off point of getting good agencies in here that administer to senior needs, we ought to be using that.”

