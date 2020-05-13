September 2020 Mackinac Bridge Walk canceled

Pedestrians walk the Mackinac Bridge on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, during the 62nd annual Labor Day Bridge Walk. For the second year, the bridge was shut down from 6:30 am until noon for security purposes, allowing walkers to turn around at the center span or walk the entire bridge both ways. (AP Photo/John L. Russell)

UNDATED (WOOD) — This year’s Mackinac Bridge Walk, which happens annually on Labor Day, has been canceled.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority decided unanimously during an virtual meeting Wednesday to cancel what would have been the 63rd annual event because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The board said the outbreak will likely still be affecting large public gatherings in September and that the walk, which draws in excess of 25,000 people yearly, would expose too many to risk of infection.

“We recognize that September is months away but the event requires months of planning and early expenditures,” board Chairman Patrick Gleason said in a statement, explaining the early decision. “Like organizers who have postponed festivals and other summer events, we needed to make a decision now.”

The board also noted that bridge traffic and therefore revenue has been down due to the pandemic, it can’t really afford the $300,000 price tag the walk comes with.

Officials hope the walk will return in 2021.