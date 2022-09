CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself traveling on east on I-69 from Lansing near Nichols and Center Road, you may be re-directed due to a serious car crash.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone traveling on that stretch of the road find another route to their destination.

All eastbound I-69 traffic is being redirected to Webster Road.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date with 6 News on air and online as more information is made available.