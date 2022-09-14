Image is courtesy of the Potter Park Zoo’s Facebook page.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — You may notice fewer winged creatures on display at Potter Park Zoo for the foreseeable future.

Several birds are being taken off exhibit due to highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) being detected in Ingham Co. on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Potter Park Zoo, the chickens, the king vulture, and peafowl will be off-exhibit “until further notice.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this strain of bird flu does not represent a high risk for public health.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development People recommends that people with domestic birds stay vigilant and protect their flocks with as many safety precautions as possible.

HPAI can be spread in several ways from flock to flock, including contact with wild birds and infected poultry.

The strain can also be spread through the equipment and clothing of caretakers.

For more information about HPAI in Michigan, click here.