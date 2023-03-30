LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Some severe weather could be heading towards mid-Michigan on Friday and it might potentially bring hail.

6 News Meteorologist David Young says the Storm Prediction Center recently classified the mid-Michigan region as a place where there is a marginal risk of severe storms on Friday.

Considering the classification being “marginal,” Young said that most storms will not be severe in mid-Michigan.

A sneak peek of what the storm forecast is for mid-Michigan on Friday afternoon and evening.

But do you see the yellow shading along the southwest corner of Michigan? Young said that means there is a higher chance of hail and potentially damaging winds in that area.

The threat of strong storms will be from around 4 p.m. Friday until 10 p.m.

