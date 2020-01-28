“She was being brutally beat” Mother concerned over daughter being attacked at school

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother from Lansing says “enough is enough” after seeing a video of her daughter being attacked by another student at school.

It all started yesterday at Attwood Elementary School in Lansing. An 11-year-old girl was beaten up by a male student and it was all caught on camera.

Schillnell Clark says her daughter Kelviona continues to be bullied at school and after seeing a video of her being hit repeatedly, she’s not taking it anymore.

“She was being brutally beat and I still don’t have a call from the school,” said Clark.

An angry mother is voicing concerns tonight after seeing a video of her daughter being attacked by a boy at school and ripping out her hair.

“There was no adult nowhere in the scene and I want to know is why there’s never an adult there?,” said Clark.

Clark says she went to Lansing’s Attwood Elementary this morning to try and get answers from the principal about why this happened, but she says that didn’t go so well.

“I said ‘Well, I don’t have time to wait, my daughter been brutally beaten,’ she said ‘Well, that’s the chain of command,’ I said ‘I’m not going to wait, I want talk to the principal right now,'” said Clark.

She eventually called police to try and get them to help her, but school security ultimately asked her to leave.

Clark says she’s upset because this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“I think that the school needs to get more protection because honestly this is the second time she’s been beaten, she got beat last month by some girl, beat her in the hallway, broke her phone, and the girl got a couple days of suspension, but it’s an ongoing thing,” said Clark.

She says she still doesn’t have answers tonight and is disappointed with how the school is handling the situation.

“You supposed to stop what you’re doing and talk to that parent, like I wouldn’t let a frustrated parent go out of here, especially when you know her child been beat like this,” said Clark.

A spokesperson for the Lansing School District sent 6 News this statement tonight, saying in part:

“Eight students have been suspended because of their actions disrupting the school environment. Additional discipline is possible and being considered. Parents at Attwood were not immediately informed of the incident, partially because names and facts of the incident had not been confirmed.”

6 News did speak with Clark again right before this story aired and according to her, the school still hasn’t called her back.