EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — People who are on Katelin Drive near Durfee Road in Hamlin Township should shelter in place, according to Eaton County 911.

Law enforcement has Katelin Drive blocked off.

The incident is happening is just south of Eaton Rapids.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is on scene and 6 News saw officials walking around with rifles and armor.

The Eaton Rapids Police Department is also on scene, as well as the emergency management team from Eaton County.







The exact reason for the shelter in place is unclear at this time, but according to officials there is a ‘police situation.’

Eaton County 911 said people in the area should make sure they follow the steps below:

-Exterior doors and windows closed and locked.

-People may move throughout the building or residence.

-No one is allowed in or out of the building or residence.

-Do not allow pets to go outside.

Stay tuned as 6 News as we are at the scene and waiting to learn more.