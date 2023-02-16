WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police say a shelter-in-place warning has been issued for people in the area of Nixon Road, Windsor Highway and Vermontville Highway.

This is in Windsor Township, which is just east of Potterville and west of Dimondale.

Michigan State Police tell 6 News someone called about two men breaking into an abandoned building. One was a white man dressed in all black and one was a white man with a blue coat.

When the officers arrived on scene, the suspects ran away and are still actively looking for them.

However, Eaton County 911 said law enforcement is in the area looking for two people that could potentially be armed with weapons.

6 News is on scene and has seen at least eight MSP cruisers and a helicopter circling the area. Officers in bulletproof vests are walking around in a wooded area off of Vermontville Hwy.

At 12:18 p.m. Eaton County 911 said the shelter-in-place is still in effect.

According to a graphic from Eaton County, that means doors and windows should be locked and closed, no one should enter or exit the building. Do not let pets go outside.

At this time that is all the information we have. As soon as we learn more we will update you online.