JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying two people who allegedly vandalized some property last month.

The sheriff’s office says the two people pictured below spray painted buildings at Grass Lake elementary and middle school, and also possibly the high school.

The incident happened on Dec. 29, 2022.

While you can’t make out exactly what the two people involved look like, you can identify some of their clothing items.

“These are the best photographs we have at this time,” said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

If you know who these people are you’re asked to call Deputy Hackworth at 517-768-7979 or you can message the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.