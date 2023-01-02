JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating a single-car crash that killed a woman from Lansing.

Around 4:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, deputies responded to a crash on I-94 East at Eaton Rapids Rd. in Parma Twp.

Officials reported that a 42-year-old woman was heading east on the interstate when she took the exit onto Eaton Rapids Rd.

The car then went off the road and overturned.

The woman died from her injuries at the scene. Her identity has not been released by law enforcement at this time.

Sheriff Gary Schuette reported that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.