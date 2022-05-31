SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office are asking for anyone to come forward with information regarding a body that was found in Vernon Twp. on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a 54-year-old woman was found behind her home on Garrison Rd.

The body was taken to Sparrow Hospital to determine a cause of death.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding this death to call Lt. Keith Hansen at 989-743-3411, ext. 7225.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.