DUPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says three people were taken to the hospital after a hit and run crash Tuesday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Colony rd. and Shepardsville Rd in Duplain Township, which is near Ovid-Elsie Area Schools.

The sheriff’s office says that a 29-year-old man hit another car that had two people inside, a man and a woman, and both were taken to the hospital. The hit and run subject then left the scene.

Due to a community tip, the at-fault driver was arrested in the same area Wednesday. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation and will likely be arraigned tomorrow, a sheriff’s deputy said.

“We would like to thank everyone who stayed vigilant throughout this and assisted with the investigation. We greatly appreciate the communities assistance over the last couple days and this is a great representation of what can happen when law enforcement and the people they serve work together,” The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.