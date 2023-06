AURELIUS TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — A man from Lansing was taken to a nearby hospital Saturday morning after a shooting.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the 1700 block of South Aurelius Road just after 10 a.m.

An altercation allegedly led to the 34-year-old Lansing man being shot. His injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

Two people were arrested in connection to the shooting and were lodged at the Ingham County Jail.