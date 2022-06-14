NORTH SHADE TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left two people dead and one person shot.

Around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a 911 call on the 8000 block of W. Cleveland Rd. in North Shade Township.

A 34-year-old man told the deputies that someone entered his home where he and his 23-year-old girlfriend were sleeping.

The suspect from St. Johns fired one shot, killing the caller’s girlfriend, and fired another shot, grazing the caller in the head.

The suspect then shot himself.

Deputies say the 22-year-old suspect parked his car near the home and walked inside before shooting both victims. The woman and suspect were pronounced dead on the scene and the caller was treated for minor injuries.

Early investigations show that the suspect and the woman who was shot had previously been in a relationship.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.