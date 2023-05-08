JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials announced Monday that they did not find any evidence of Natashia Shanes at a Jackson home on May 5.
It’s been exactly 38 years since Natashia “Tashia” Shanes went missing from her home on Maple Avenue.
The six-year-old was last seen asleep on her family’s living room couch at around 1:30 a.m. on May 8, 1985. By 6 a.m., the family discovered that Tashia was missing.
Tashia’s mother, Susan Shanes, has always thought that her missing daughter was “all right wherever she is.”
“I think someone taken her and kept her and raised her, I think she’s all right now,” Susan Shanes said.
A search warrant had been obtained and executed on the property by Jackson police, but no remains or evidence of Tashia were found.