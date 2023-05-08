Exactly 38 years ago today, Natashia “Tashia” Shanes was last seen by her family.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials announced Monday that they did not find any evidence of Natashia Shanes at a Jackson home on May 5.

It’s been exactly 38 years since Natashia “Tashia” Shanes went missing from her home on Maple Avenue.

Photo shows the Jackson home on Maple Ave., that police spent Friday May 5 searching for any evidence of the missing girl.

The six-year-old was last seen asleep on her family’s living room couch at around 1:30 a.m. on May 8, 1985. By 6 a.m., the family discovered that Tashia was missing.

Tashia’s mother, Susan Shanes, has always thought that her missing daughter was “all right wherever she is.”

Police search the property on Maple Ave. for any evidence of six-year-old Natashia Shanes.

“I think someone taken her and kept her and raised her, I think she’s all right now,” Susan Shanes said.

A search warrant had been obtained and executed on the property by Jackson police, but no remains or evidence of Tashia were found.