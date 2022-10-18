MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a scam where someone is calling and asking for money.

According to the sheriff’s office, scammers are calling Ingham residents and claiming to be Captain Andy Daenzer. The scammer will then ask for payment to remove a warrant or something similar.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for money over the phone, especially not gift cards.

If you receive a sketchy-sounding call from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, hang up and call the department directly.