Shiawassee County Commissioners take $65K in bonuses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Throughout the pandemic, essential workers have been receiving bonuses. $13.2 million in COVID relief funds have been given to Shiawassee county from the feds.

Now, a part of that money will be going to employees after the Shiawassee county board of commissioners voted to share COVID funds with essential workers.

“I was not at the meeting where it was brought up, discussed, and voted on. I got back and I think on Monday got a call from one of the commissioners telling me we have this money in our account. I was shocked.”

It’s a situation Commissioner Gregory Brodeur was shocked to hear about. He was out of town during the vote to attend his brother’s funeral.

Brian Boggs, the county coordinator says the idea came from the top; state and federal guidelines say covid funds can be used for premium pay.

In fact, other local governments have issued bonuses as well. Commissioner Marlene Webster says she voted in favor of giving payments out but didn’t know commissioners would also be getting some cash.

Let alone the substantial amounts of money they received- compared to other employees.

“These are people who made the county operate during covid they went to work every day. They went home at night not knowing if they had taken covid home to their families. And to know that the chair of the board of commissioners got $25,000 took that for himself and 1000 for the frontline workers. They were hurt. And I was sad on their behalf.”

Chairman Jeremy Root received $25,000, commissioners John Plowman and Brandon Marks received $10,000. The remaining four commissioners received $5,000. Brodeur says he doesn’t think anybody meant harm with these actions, but had he been able to vote, he would’ve said no.

“I know these people. I know our employees. I don’t think there’s anyone with bad intent that I’ve ever ran into.”