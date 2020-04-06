Shiawassee County confirms 24 COVID-19 cases

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Health officials in Shiawassee County have been notified of an additional COVID-19 case, which brings the total case count to 24.

The Shiawassee County Health Department says individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 have varied between 15-73 years of age.



“This virus is affecting a variety of age groups, it is important for us to maintain social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others when going out for essential items like medications or groceries” states Health Officer, Larry Johnson.



A local hotline is available at 989-743-2460, Monday-Friday from 9AM-4PM to answer health questions or concerns and help community residents with basic needs, residents can leave a voicemail after hours.