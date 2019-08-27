Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help

Courtesy: Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify an individual.

Authorities believe he may be involved in several larcenies from automobiles that occurred in “Middletown.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lt. Cory Carson at (989) 743 – 3411 extension 7223.

