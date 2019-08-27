Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The world's most advanced learning technology platforms from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration is coming to the MSU Museum for permanent exhibition.

The MSU Museum plans to complete construction of the Science On a Sphere Gallery this year.

Science On a Sphere uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data onto a giant animated globe.

Animated images of atmospheric storms, climate change, and ocean temperature can be shown on the sphere.

Researchers at NOAA developed Science On a Sphere to explain complex environmental processes.

This is a way for NOAA to extend educational program goals to increase public understanding of the environment.

This space will also be a platform for MSU students and faculty to share information about their cutting edge scientific and cultural research.

If you make a gift by September 30th you can be listed and recognized as an MSU Museum Science on a Sphere Patron and receive a special invitation to the ribbon cutting.