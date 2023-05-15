Officials shared a photo of the car involved in an Owosso car crash on Friday, May 12.

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials used the “jaws of life” Friday while rescuing two people who were stuck in a crashed car.

The crash occurred on Mason Road near Cleveland Avenue in Owosso Township. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office did not say what time the crash occurred.

Deputies’ investigation revealed that a car was travelling west on Mason Road when it lost control and crashed into a tree and utility pole.

The teenage driver and passenger were airlifted, both having been seriously injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that speed appears to have played a role in the crash.