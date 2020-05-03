Shine your light for firefighters this Tuesday and Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On May 4 and 5th, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is asking the community to celebrate firefighters using red porch light(s) to light your home.

Share your #ShineYourLight4Firefighters story on social media as a thank you to all of the firefighters who are keeping us safe.

This is a new part of International Firefighters’ Day which began on May 4, 1999, after the deaths of five Australian firefighters in a wildland fire.

In the United States and Canada, over 18,000 firefighters have been exposed to COVID-19, according to voluntary surveys taken by the International Association of Fire Fighters.

