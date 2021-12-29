Police stand-off underway in Lansing, negotiator at the scene

Police investigating Denver St. shooting on 12-29-21.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is at an active stand-off in the 300 block of Denver St.

6 News on the scene says a negotiator is on the scene, talking with someone inside the residence.

Police responded to the scene around 1 p.m. today in Lansing.

The shooting took place near Cedar St. and Mt. Hope Ave.

The area has been blocked off by police.

6 News is on the scene, actively working to get information on the status of the victim.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are made available.

