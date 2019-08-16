Short’s Brewery will produce an exclusive line of edibles and infused beverages with a Michigan medical cannabis company.
“Our partnership with Short’s involves creating marijuana-infused products that mimic the taste of the popular Short’s beers for people who enjoy them but without the alcohol,” said Green Peak Innovations CEO Jeff Radway. “Some of our first products will include Soft Parade-flavored gummies and vape pens that taste like Huma Lupa Licious.”
Short’s is developing a line of beverages including cold brew coffee, sparkling waters, “mocktail” tonics, teas, lemonades, and more. Michigan law currently prohibits adding THC to alcoholic products.
When the laws allows, the Lansing-based cannabis company and the Bellaire-based brewer will work together to also infuse existing Short’s beer with CBD or THC.
“THC and cannabis products have been part of our innovation development discussions for years,” said Short’s Brewing Company President Joe Short.
The first edible GPI and Short’s products are expected to debut by the end of the year, with infused beverages following shortly after.
Short’s Brewing Company to produce line of cannabis edibles and infused beverages
