Short’s Brewing Company to produce line of cannabis edibles and infused beverages

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A Michigan State football athletic trainer is charged with sexual assault, domestic violence and lying to a police officer, according to two different court records.

David Jager, 39, is charged with domestic violence and lying about it to the police, according to East Lansing 54B District Court records. Both charges are misdemeanors.

He is also being charged in a Lansing court with criminal sexual assault with intent.

According to the MSU website Jager worked at the university as an athletic trainer since 2013. In addition to working with the football team, he assists with the men's and women's tennis teams.

MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said Jager is still an employee of MSU, although he’s been on paid administrative leave since March 2018.

Jager is due back to 54B District Court for a pretrial conference in late August.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.