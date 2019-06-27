Police are looking for a white man who fired five shots into an apartment and fled in a white four-door Chevy Malibu with shiny rims.
An investigation is currently underway on the incident which happened around 2:00 p.m. in the back parking lot of an apartment building on Louisa and Richwood in Lansing.
No injuries were reported and more details will be available on this story as information becomes available.
Police investigating shots fired at Lansing apartment
