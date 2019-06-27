Police investigating shots fired at Lansing apartment

NASA is sending a drone to explore Saturn’s largest moon.

The space agency announcement came on Thursday that our next destination in the solar system is Saturn’s icy moon, Titan.

The dragonfly mission will will launch in 2026 and arrive at Titan in 2034 where it will study whether the moon can support microbial life.

Dragonfly marks the first time NASA will fly a multi-rotor vehicle for science on another planet.

“Visiting this mysterious ocean world could revolutionize what we know about life in the universe," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "This cutting-edge mission would have been unthinkable even just a few years ago, but we’re now ready for Dragonfly’s amazing flight.”

Titan is larger than the planet Mercury, is the second largest moon in our solar system and has a nitrogen-based atmosphere like Earth.

Among our solar system’s more than 150 known moons, Titan is the only one with a substantial atmosphere.

Titan is the only place besides Earth known to have liquids in the form of rivers, lakes and seas on its surface.

Dragonfly was selected as part of the agency’s New Frontiers program, which includes the New Horizons mission to Pluto and the Kuiper Belt, Juno to Jupiter, and OSIRIS-REx to the asteroid Bennu.