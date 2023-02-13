EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Police are warning all MSU students on or near the East Lansing campus to secure in place.

MSUPD says shots have been fired on campus near Berkey Hall and that there is an ongoing incident.

Students are instructed to secure in place and run, hide or fight if necessary.

Michigan State Police troopers were seen with rifles instructing people to stay inside and away from windows.

