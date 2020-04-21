Show your Spartan spirit as MSU celebrates the class of 2020 on May 16th

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University will celebrate all undergraduate and graduate students earning degrees at the end of this semester with a virtual commencement celebration on May 16th.



The Spartan family is invited to MSU’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. EDT on May 16th to help make this the largest commencement ever.



“I encourage graduates to put on their caps and gowns to celebrate with us,” said Teresa A. Sullivan, MSU’s interim provost. “That way when the president confers the degrees, they can all move their tassels from the right side of the cap to the left together. It is a symbol of their achievement, the support they’ve received from friends and family and going out into the world to do great things as Spartans.”



The ceremony will feature remarks from Stanley and the interim provost as well as musical performances from students in the College of Music.



“From a public health standpoint, it simply isn’t safe to hold a traditional ceremony at this time. But the class of 2020 still deserves to celebrate graduation; it is a momentous occasion,” said President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “This class has shown incredible resiliency and I couldn’t be prouder. It is disappointing to be unable to express that in person, but we’ve found a way to overcome this challenge — that is what Spartans do.”



The university postponed the in-person commencement on May 1st and a press release from the university says the virtual event does not replace an in-person ceremony. Members of the class of 2020 will be invited to participate in a future in-person commencement.