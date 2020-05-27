Sister city in China donates 20,000 masks to Lansing

>>>This article has been updated to clarify the location of the sister city in China

HOHHOT, China (WLNS) – In a time of need, a ‘kind gesture’ of solidarity from across the globe arrives in Lansing.



The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Government in China shipped 20,000 medical-grade protective face masks to Lansing.



“The city of Lansing is proud to be an international city,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “Hohhot saw that we have a need for masks to protect our health care workers and others on the front lines, and they reached out to help.”



Hohhot in Inner Mongolia, China is a sister city to Lansing and this donation is valued at over $100,000.



When the masks arrived with the support of Capital Region International Airport, Dean Transportation provided the vehicles and staff needed to pickup the shipment. Dean Transportation previously received an emergency declaration from the from the Federal Carrier Safety Administration to transport medical materials.



10,000 masks will be distributed to retirement homes, mental health facilities, and dental offices in the Lansing region. The other 10,000 will be distributed to hard hit areas across the state with guidance from the Michigan Community Service Commission and State Emergency Operations Center.