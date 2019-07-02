Skubick: AG Dana Nessel looks at first 6 months on the job

Michigan’s new Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel hit the ground running the first of the year and now, six months into her assignment, she has not slowed down.

She recently did take time to sit down with 6 News Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick for an exclusive interview on how she juggles her private life with her job as the state’s top lawyer.

The new attorney general Dana Nessel has taken this town by storm tackling everything within her legal grasp.

In fact, since the first of the year, the Off The Record panel was asked, who has made more news than anybody else.

“Dana Nessel. Dana Nessel. Dana Nessel, the state attorney general. Let’s make it unanimous. Isn’t that amazing?”

It truly is amazing as Ms. Nessel has tackled a host of issues.

She scrubbed the Bill Schuette probe into the Flint water crisis and is starting over.

She remains on a crusade to shut off Line 5.

She’s gone toe-to-toe with the former interim MSU president John Engler over his failure to be interviewed in the Larry Nassar case.

She’s gone after Catholic clergy who allegedly sexual abuse children and the list goes on and on with no end in sight.

Skubick: “How many hours a week do you work?”

Nessel: “I’m sort of plugged in 24 hours a day.”

Skubick: “About 80 hours or 60?”

Nessel: “I’d say at least 80, yeah.”

Skubick: “Can you stop working?”

Nessel: “Oh, that’s tough.”

Ms. Nessel reports her office is handling 3800 legal cases and while she can’t read all of them she is definitely hands-on on many of them making sure her strategy input is heard.

She reports she is tethered to her electronic devices much like the young people of today and listen to this exchange..

Nessel: “I always have my phone in my hand.”

Skubick: “Always?”

Nessel: “Not now but it’s about a foot away from me.”

Skubick: “Are you nervous you can’t get to it?”

Nessel: “Yeah. Every time my phone is out of my hand I feel like something is going to blow up.”

Skubick: “Are you taking something for that?”

Nessel: “(laughter) I don’t know. Maybe I should.”

Former attorney general Frank Kelley has privately advised her that she should move to Lansing but with two young sons and her spouse she prefers to live in Plymouth.

“The thing is I have children that are still in school whom I actually still enjoy seeing,” explained Nessel.

But going 100 miles an hour everyday, will she get burned out?

“Not so far. I worked really hard to get this job and really feel the work each day is having an impact,” said Nessel. “And I want to use every single day I’m in office to do as much good as I can for the people.”