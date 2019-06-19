Skubick: AG Nessel says ban against gay discrimination is in place; GOP lawmaker disagrees

The Michigan attorney general has ruled that there is now a ban on housing and job discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

But the issue is not settled.

Former Republican attorney general Bill Schuette ruled that the Michigan Civil Rights Commission could not unilaterally ban gay discrimination in housing and the job arena.

But the new attorney general Dana Nessel, a Democrat, has ruled Mr. Schuette got it wrong and therefore the gay community has protections against that form of discrimination.

“The commission has already spoken on interpreting because of sex, to include gender identity and sexual orientation,” said state Civil Rights Commissiojn CEO Augstin Arbulu. “And I think that is the right and correct interpretation and we’ll proceed along those lines.”

Not so fast, argues conservative Republican senator Jim Runestead, who says the attorney general is acting like a legislature making laws, but she should not.

Sen. Runestead: “To me, I don’t know how she can say, well, I’m going to make this decision even though the legislature has not made that change.”

Skubick: “She is acting like a legislature?”

Sen. Runestead: “I would say so.”

Meanwhile, back in the legislature, a gay Democratic senator is warning that just because this civil rights commission has banned discrimination, what about the next one?

Skubick: “You don’t trust the next commission to stick to this?”

Sen. Jeremy Moss: “You’re absolutely right. which is why we have a responsibility to pass an amendment to the Civil Rights Act so it is firm in state statute to protect the LGBT community from discrimination that exists in housing and employment.”

But the two Republican leaders in the House and Senate oppose a law to do that.

The Civil Rights director says in the meantime, gays can file a discrimination complaint with the commission.