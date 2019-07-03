Skubick: AG Nessel sharpens focus on Line 5

Michigan’s hard driving, never stop working, attorney general Dana Nessel is reacting to charges that she may be biased when it comes to the Line 5 dispute.

Skubick: “Can you stop working?”

Nessel: “Oh, that’s tough.”

She doesn’t use the word workaholic but clearly attorney general Dana Nessel is driven by one motivating factor.

“I wanted to run for this office because I saw this particular office as being the most able to do the most good for the most people,” explained Nessel.

Asked which moment has given her the most joy to date, she picked this one: Where the governor signed legislation ordering the cops to give back confiscated property from citizens who were never convicted of a crime.

“I think it was a great moment because it was really reflective of how much progress we can make in this state when we all come together on an issue and recognize that reforms are needed and work together to adopt that.”

But as this interview went on she came back to the most joyous moment question with a reference to former consumer advocate attorney general Frank Kelley.

One of the most controversial issues she has tackled, she concedes that Line 5, under the Straits of Mackinac, keeps her up at night.

“I’m concerned that we’ll have a spill of epic proportions that our state will never recover from economically,” said Nessel. “And that does keep me up at night.”

She has been relentless in her oppostion to the line giving rise to the question is she biased when she weighs the legal alternatives out there?

“Well, what I’d say about that is I’m certainly listening to all parties concerns and trying to be figure out the best way forward understanding the concerns that everyone has.”

Even though she wants to shut it down?

“I have made it crystal clear that this is very important,” said Nessel. “This is a 66-year-old line at this point.”

Just before this sit down interview, Ms. Nessel took some relatives on a tour of the State Capitol in a rare break from her personal and professional schedule but when an Upper Peninsula senator lectured her in the Senate gallery about fighting Line 5, she ended the tour. So much for having fun.

Skubick: “What do you do for fun?”

Nessel: “(laughter) What do I do for fun? I travel around the state and talk to people.”

Skubick: “Ah, come on.”

Nessel: “I have, at most, eight years in this office, possibly four. You don’t know how much time you’re going to have and I’m not planning on anything beyond my initial term. So I’m trying to get the most out of every single day that I have to serve.”

And you get the sense that if anyone tries to get in the way of that mission, Ms. Nessel would run them over.