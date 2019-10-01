Skubick: Battle heats up over Whitmer state budget vetoes

The budget battle between the governor and the Republican legislature shows no signs of winding down in the wake of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoing almost a billion dollars in state services.

It’s the latest volley in the continuing disagreement on how to spend $60 billion of your tax dollars.

On the one hand, the governor critically dismisses the Republican budget.

“It was fatally flawed,” insists the governor.

But on other other hand, she is reaching out to the Republicans to fix a fractured relationship.

“Can it healed? Of course,” she adds.

But what was the Republican response to this budget olive branch to get back to the table?

“I’m in no rush to do so,” claims Republican Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield.

And Senate Republican leader Mike Shirkey says the same thing.

After using her veto pen 147 times yesterday to slice and dice the Republican budget, the governor got the State Administrative Board to ratify another $625 million that she is moving around from one line item to another.

She accused the Republicans of passing a budget that did not protect the public health or safety.

Speaker Chatfield responded with a challenge. “I’d like her to tell the public how cutting funds for schools, for roadside and for veterans services is protecting the public. I’m glad I don’t have to explain that as the governor right now.”

The governor counters, what the Republican did was in part illegal and aimed at feeding some pork to their special interest vendors.

“72 ideas in boilerplate that were unconstitutional and 147 items that were vendor specific pork barrel ploys.”

The governor wants to meet Thursday with the Republican leaders and is telling them all those vetoes are negotiable.

“A line item veto is not the death knell for any individual item if people get back to the table and negotiate,” offered the governor.

The key word there is “if” they get back to the table and at this read, the if may be iffy at best.