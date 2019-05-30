Skubick: Congress stalls on Nassar investigation; Nessel and Engler standoff continues

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LEFT TO RIGHT: Former Michigan State University Interim President John Engler and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LEFT TO RIGHT: Former Michigan State University Interim President John Engler and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Michigan State University's point man on the Congressional investigation into the Larry Nassar sexual abuse problem is telling 6 News it looks like Congress has put the issue on hold.

The Congressional House Oversight Committee hauled in the former MSU president Lou Anna Simon

and then ushered interim MSU president John Engler into the hot seat to be grilled on why Larry Nassar was allowed to abuse women for 14 years before MSU halted his criminal behavior.

The MSU Board of Trustees last year hired former governor, former congressman and Spartan Jim Blanchard to be the university liaison to Congress as the probe unfolded.

Mr. Blanchard was in the audience when the new MSU president was appointed eaerlier this week and he's reporting the Congressional probe appears to be on hold.

"So far the matter is dormant," said Blanchard. "Let me put it that way."

And MSU can thank, in part, President Donald Trump as Democrats in Congress are more interested in dealing with his conduct as opposed to the conduct of Mr. Nassar.

Skubick: "MSU has benefited in that other issues have trumped this?"

Blanchard: "Mr.Trump trumps everything."

Skubick: "In a way, he is helping MSU to get off the front page?"

Blanchard: "Well, I'm sure he would want to say that because he believes when the sun rises in the morning, he's responsible for it."

Meanwhile, state attorney general Dana Nessel is conceding she has failed to get an interview with

John Engler. She wants to know what he knows about the Nassar story as part of a state probe into the issue. But he has balked at being interviewed in Michigan where he could face charges if he did not tell the truth.

Ms. Nessel has also asked the MSU board to voluntarily release over 6,000 internal attorney-client privileged Nassar documents.



But the board chair says Ms. Nessel will fail there, too.

"The board has been very clear that we are not waiving privilege," insists chair Dianne Byrum. "That has been the boards position."

Box score: Congressional Nassar probe on hold, state probe ongoing without full cooperation of the MSU board and its former interim president.