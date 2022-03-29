LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan is basking in the most positive economic news in decades, yet the average consumer is down in the dumps.

Michigan’s Economic Positives:

Economic growth is up 12.7%

Business applications are up 59%

Personal income is up 8.2%

Of all the COVID jobs, 91% are back

Yet despite all that positive news, 63% believe the state is on the wrong track and 90% are worried about inflation, including a 54% hike in gas prices.

Energy costs are up 27%, overall food prices are up 10%.

But meat, fish, poultry and eggs are up 20%.

“People are very concerned about inflation. I get that,” said Mitch Bean, an economic consultant.

Bean contends part of that negativity comes from politicians.

“[Politicians] criticize anything and everything and are against anything that’s positive because somebody might take credit for it,” said Bean.

Despite the strong economic numbers, some citizens focus more on their personal concerns.