Skubick: Dem candidates tee off on Biden but what damage was done?

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) (4th L) speaks while Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) (L-R), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), former housing secretary Julian Castro, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) , former tech executive Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio listen during Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The second Democratic debate for president is in the books but what’s the political impact of all those attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden?

Skubick: “Was Mr. Biden hurt by the debate?”

EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn: “He could have been. He did not perform as well as I expected him to.”

Mr. Biden got criticism for his debate performance, including his under the breath comment asking one of his opponents to “don’t be too rough on me, kid.”

Social media went nuts because he called Sen. Harris “kid”.

But that was just the beginning as Democrats, struggling to stay on the debate stage in September, went after Mr. Biden to steal away some of his support.

Mr. Biden was shoved into the corner on his refusal to disclose if he opposed the deportation of 800,000 immigrants under President Obama.

6 News pollster Bernie Porn thinks the exchange is a blip because anything that looks like an attack on former President Obama is dangerous for other Democrats to do.

“Among Democrats it is a dangerous position to make an attack on Obama because he is very popular.”

However the president has described Mr. Biden as “sleepy Joe”.

And some of Mr. Biden’s slips like this fits into the president’s comment.

“There were periods of time when that could have fit,” said Porn. “There were a few instances he was uncertain, he was kind of awkward in his explanation and he misspoke a few things.”

The next poll should reveal if Mr. Biden’s performance was a plus or minus.