Skubick: Gov. Whitmer calls on all state universities to have students stay home

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on all state universities to follow the lead of Michigan State University and keep students at home instead of returning to campus this fall.



The governor is not ordering that move but she believes it is the right thing to do.



“I was pleased to see that Dr. Stanley made that policy decision at MSU,” said Whitmer.

MSU President Dr. Samuel Stanley wants his students to stay away from the campus this fall.

President Stanley and Governor Whitmer know that college students love to congregate and as history has shown, the virus loves it too.

And while the number of positive cases have leveled off and hospitalizations are not off the charts.

“There were 99 outbreaks of the disease and health officials worry that community spread is alive and well,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “There are still outbreaks and there’s disease spread across the state and we’re still seeing it in every region.”

With regard to sending kids at all levels back into the classroom, the governor looks at countries that have done it successfully and based on their numbers, she argues, Michigan is not there yet.

“Countries that have been successful have less than 10 positive cases per million per day. we are well above that all across the state of Michigan,” said Whitmer.

The only region that is near the 10 cases per day is Traverse City.

All that combines to prompt the governor to ask universities to keep their campuses closed.

“That is something that I think would be beneficial to students, faculty, and the work force,” adds Whitmer. “This is something that would be very helpful and I’m encouraging them to do that.”