Skubick: Gun safety legislation stalls in Capitol

In the wake of the two mass shootings last weekend, it’s a good time to check on what lawmakers and the governor are doing about passing more safety measures to protect you.

During her campaign, then-candidate for governor Gretchen Whitmer was very clear on the gun issue.

She wanted:

No guns in schools To ban bump stocks that are used to convert single shot weapons into a multiple shot gun Universal background checks and longer waiting periods to obtain a gun

And she has reaffirmed her desire to ban assault weapons.

“Having real restraints on assault weapons, even a ban on assault weapons is something that does not go after a hunter’s rights,” said Whitmer. “It simply says that your ability to kills lots of people with one shot is what we need to restrain.”

The governor also embraces the so-called red flag legislation that Rep. Robert Wittenberg has been trying to pass for two years.

It gives the family, friends or the police the power to ask the courts to take guns away from persons who may misuse the weapons

Opponents of the law fear somebody could falsely accuse someone resulting in him or her losing that gun.

“There are penalties for some who is doing this to harass someone else, who is lying previously,” explained Wittenberg “There are penalties in place and we’ve worked with Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard on this and the penalties mirror making a false police report.”

As for any quick legislative action? It’s unlikely the pro-gun Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield and the Senate Republican leader Mike Shirkey are going to move gun control to the top of the fall agenda.

And it’s a safe bet the governor does not want to risk losing her road and budget fight by introducing the emotionally-hot gun issue right in the middle of that debate now.

Meaning any gun safety measures will likely remain on hold for awhile.