Skubick: Lawmakers focus on pot use and pregnant women

The House Judiciary committee at the State Capitol has adopted mandatory labeling on recreational marijuana aimed at pregnant moms.

But not everyone supported the measure.

“Marijuana usage while you are pregnant is a bad thing,” claimed State Rep. Graham Filler.

State Rep. Beau LaFave added, “if you warned everybody about every potential problem we’d have a warning label on you and it wouldn’t help us poor politicians.”

Ever since Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved the pot legalization ballot proposal, state lawmakers have been grappling with how to determine if a driver is under the influence of pot behind the wheel, how to keep the legal pot from getting into the hands of young children and now comes an effort to make sure pregnant moms don’t smoke a joint.

Republican lawmaker Graham Filler got some advice from home on the need for a warning label on pot products.

“My wife is an ob-gyn and one of the weaknesses when somebody is pregnant is they don’t do pre-natal care and keep themselves healthy and that’s part of the problem.”

But Rep. Beau LaFave is one of the two conservative Republican lawmakers who voted no.

“I think the more labels you put on things it kind of decreases the value they have.

So this is a waste of time?

Rep. LaFave answers that with, “I think it’s a solution in search of a problem.”

The measure moves to the House floor where the sponsor expects it to pass.