Skubick: Line 5 showdown could loom this week for AG Nessel

This could be the week that we learn what the attorney general will do on the Line 5 controversy.

So how did the negotiations go between the governor and the owner of Line 5 to address the controversial pipeline.

“We were not successful,” said Gov. Whitmer.

So now Enbridge has hauled the governor and attorney general into court to force them to abide by an agreement the company had with former Gov. Rick Snyder to clear the way for construction of a tunnel underneath the Straits of Mackinac to house the line.

The governor is fearful of a protracted court battle. But when she was directly asked if she was ready to shut the line down her answer did not address the question.

SkubicK: “Are you ready to shut down the line?”

Gov. Whitmer: “The attorney general is now weighing what to do about the law suit.”

Skubick: “You don’t want a protracted legal fight?”

Gov. Whitmer: “I think the worse outcome is if we get locked in a battle for decades. That’s what I’m afraid of.”

Meanwhile, attorney general Dana Nessel continues to take incoming political fire from an Upper Peninsula lawmaker who fears his citizens will freeze to death of the propane gas that flows through the line is shut off.

Recently he suggested that Ms. Nessel should go to a psychiatric asylum.

“If the attorney general was offended by that, I apologize but her actions to block the pipeline seem to be silly,” said State Rep. Beau LaFave.

And irresponsible, he adds.

As for what the attorney general will do next, we should know soon.